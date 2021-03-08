Rahul tells Youth Congress members to be patient

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday gave a lesson in patience to the members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), citing the example of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was once a part of Congress party, by saying that he could've been the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh if had some patience.

As per the sources, while addressing the National Executive of IYC, Gandhi said, "Congress party values patience and commitment to ideology. Scindia had an option to strengthen the party by working with Congress members. I had assured him that one day he will become the Chief Minister. But he chose another route."

He further added, "If he had stayed with the Congress party, he would have become the CM. But now he has become the backbencher of the BJP. Mark my words, BJP will never make him the Chief Minister."

Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, left the Congress party and had joined BJP in March last year. The move led the Kamal Nath government into crisis.

Gandhi also asked the youth members to fight against the ideology of the RSS and to raise the voice of each section of society.

