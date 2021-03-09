New Delhi: Fisheries minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi knows nothing over his remarks on Fisheries ministry during his visit to Puducherry.

"I'm hurt. Rahul Gandhi had asked a question on 2nd Feb. But in Puducherry & Kochi, he said that there's no Fisheries Dept, I don't know if his memory failed him. I'll form a separate ministry when we come to power, he said. Whose question was this?" Singh said in Lok Sabha.

Before Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also taken a dig at Rahul at a public rally in Karaikal and said that the Congress leader was on vacation when the NDA formed the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi had demanded the setting up of a separate ministry for fisheries at a meeting in Kerala. The Wayanad MP's comments came at an interaction with the fishing community in Kollam's Thangassery on February 24.

"Just like our farmers farm the land, you farm the sea. Farmers have a Ministry in Delhi, you don't. No one speaks for you in Delhi. The first thing I would do is to have a ministry dedicated to the fishermen of India so that your issues can be defended and protected," said the Congress leader.

He made a similar gaffe in Puducherry earlier this month. In Puducherry too Gandhi had demanded the setting up of a separate ministry for fisheries.

(With inputs from agencies)