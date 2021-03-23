Railways launches drive against smoking in trains, mulls actions against offenders

New Delhi: In view of the recent fire incidents reported in trains which were being caused by smoking onboard or transportation of inflammable material, resulting in loss of property and danger to life, the Ministry of Railways launched a massive drive against it. Railways is even mulling over stringent action being taken in such matters.

To curb such incidents, Railway Board released an order for all the General Managers of Zonal Railways, asking them to launch a massive drive from March 22, against smoking and carriage of inflammable material through trains. After the awareness drive, Railways will begin taking legal action from March 31 and will be continued till April 30.

This comes after the investigation in a recent fire incident in a Shatabdi Express coach, held on March 13 in Uttarakhand, found cigarette stubs were the cause of the incident.

Under the 7 days long intensive awareness drive, all the Railway staff members will be educated about the precautions to be taken against fire incidents like enforcing "No Smoking", preventing carriage of inflammable material through rail, checking leased parcels, announcement through PA system at stations and many other ways.

Railways has also informed that if caught while smoking in trains or railway premises, violators may be booked under relevant provisions of the Railway Act or Tobacco Act.

"An officer not below the rank of ticket collector of the commercial department or an officer of equivalent rank of operating department or an officer not below the rank of ASI in RPF has been notified as competent to act under the provisions of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003," the order stated.

Under Section 167 of the Railway Act, anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of upto Rs 100.

Regular checks will also be undertaken at platforms, stable coaches to check the cases of lighting fire using sigri for cooking food, collection of inflammable debris among others. The fuelling points may also be covered under these checks and legal action may be taken against the culprits, Railways said.

In a meeting, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had asked the Railway Board Members and General Managers of Zonal Railways to take proactive steps to sensitize passengers against smoking in trains as it causes risks to others.