Court to hear petition in Robert Vadra's money laundering case

Jodhpur: Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday will hear the petition pertaining to the Jodhpur Sky Light Hospitality case, in which businessman Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra are accused. Justice Pushpendra Bhati will pronounce his judgement in court today.

In January, Rajasthan HC extended the interim protection from arrest to Vadra till January 28 after ED sought his custodial interrogation in an alleged money laundering case related to a land scam in Bikaner.

The matter was listed for hearing in the court in February but Rajasthan High Court Justice Manoj Kumar Garg rescued himself from hearing. The Chief Justice transferred the case to Pushpendra Bhati.

READ: ED moves Rajasthan HC for Robert Vadra's custodial interrogation

The case pertains to the purchase of 275 bighas of land by Skylight Hospitality Private Limited in Bikaner's Kolayat region which was registered by ED in 2015 claiming that the land was meant for the poor.

It was alleged that Vadra bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and then sold the land to Allegheny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore through illegal transactions.

READ: Centre dragging me into farmers' issue to divert attention, claims Robert Vadra

In Bikaner, land scam fraudsters in collusion with the state government officials got land allotted in the name of fictitious individuals, though the land was actually meant for the people who were displaced due to the creation of the Mahajan Field Firing range.

The fraudsters created forged allotment letters purportedly issued by the Colonisation Department of the state government and 1,422 'bighas' of land was recorded in revenue record in the name of fictitious allottees without due verification of the allotment letters by the concerned department.

READ: 'I am secular', says Robert Vadra on temple donation