Rajasthan taxi driver receives Rs 5 crore income tax notice

Barmer (Rajasthan): In a strange event, a taxi driver from Rajasthan received a notice to pay around Rs 5 crore to the income tax department on Wednesday.

Gajedan Charan (35), hailing from Panoriya village of Barmer, got an income tax notice of Rs 4.89 crore against a business transaction of Rs 32.63 crore.

Rajasthan taxi driver receives Rs 5 crore income tax notice

When ETV Bharat asked Charan about the transaction of Rs 32.63 crore, he said that someone has used his Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and Aadhar card to register a firm that is currently active in the national capital. He said that he has no clue about the transactions as he used to earn Rs 10,000 monthly by running a taxi in the village.

Also Read: 'Use of PM's photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code, should be removed'

"I am a taxi driver. Rarely, I used to earn Rs 10,000 a month. Then how is it possible to pay the income tax of Rs 5 crore? I have registered a case in the local police station regarding document fraud. Rest, police will investigate the matter and would force the accuse to pay the tax", added Charan.

Meanwhile, a case was registered after the taxi driver visited the police station 10-12 times.

When asked Barmer SSP, Narpat Singh, he said that a complaint was registered in the document fraud case adding the delay in registering the case due to the investigation process.

Also Read: SC to hear anticipatory bail plea in Tandav row on Thursday