Farmer leader Tikait to address rally in Bengal

Varanasi: Amid the high-voltage election campaign in West Bengal, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait will be in the state for three days to hold a meeting with the farmers to drum up support for the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Speculations are rife that the farmer leaders will ask people there not to vote for those who are 'snatching our livelihood' and with an aim to teach a lesson to the BJP against its anti-farmer and anti-poor policies.

Tikait, who reached Varanasi today, will head for Ballia to participate in a programme and will leave for Bengal on March 11. The meeting of the farmer leaders comes just 17 days before state assembly elections.

Polling to 294 Assembly seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Sources said that other farmers' leaders Dr Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav, Balbir Singh Rajewal etc. will also attend the Mahanpanchayat on March 12 while Tikait will address it on March 13.

Talking to reporters, Tikait said, "Farmers are fighting for their rights and it can be achieved only through protests. Ballia is a land of agitation and the freedom struggle here lasted for 90 days. We are hopeful that a solution to the farmers' agitation will be found soon."

The farmer unions have announced a series of Mahapanchayats to be held across the country, including poll-bound states, as one of the strategies to spread awareness about the protest.

The farmers have been protesting against the three contentious agricultural laws for more than 100 days now.

"We will hold panchayats across the country. We will go to Gujarat, Maharashtra, other places... We will go to West Bengal and hold a big meeting there too. The farmers of West Bengal are facing some issues with the state government as well as the Centre. We will hold a panchayat there as well," he said.

Asked if the visit would be connected to the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, Tikait told reporters, "That is not the case, we will go there in connection with farmers' issues."