Ram temple construction committee chairman on two-day Ayodhya visit

Ayodhya: The two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir construction committee to oversee the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya will commence from today in the circuit house. Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the Ram Mandir construction committee, will be in Ayodhya for a two-day visit to review preparations for the construction of the shrine to participate in the meeting.

Former IAS Nripendra Misra reached Ayodhya on Wednesday late evening to participate in the Ram Mandir construction committee meeting and offered prayers at Hanumangadi temple and then headed towards Ram Temple. Misra inspected and took a stock of the situation of the Ram temple construction along with other dignitaries.

Ram Mandir construction committee meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday in which the design of the foundation structure of the proposed temple will be discussed. With the majority of the construction work of the temple being completed, a decision has to be taken regarding the foundation filling of the temple.

Misra along with the members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust will inspect the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and will meet engineers of the Larsen & Toubro (L&T). L&T has been awarded the contract of the project.

Member of Ram Janambhoomi temple trust Dr Anil Misra said that the foundation structure of the proposed temple has been completed and other important issues will be discussed in the Ram Mandir construction committee meeting.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

With PTI inputs