Ramesh Jarakiholi supporters attempt suicide, demand probe

Gokak (Belagavi): Former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi's supporters protested at Gokak by blocking Yaragatti and Sankeshwar Road, demanding a CBI probe into the CD case. Meanwhile, villagers of Upparatti, Maladinni and Benachinamarady near the Maladinni Cross in Gokak taluk, protested on Yerragatti-Senkeshwar road and set tyres on fire. They said that a conspiracy has been plotted to finish the ex-Minister's political career and hence are demanding a CBI probe into the CD case.

In what could be termed a high drama, two supporters doused themselves in diesel and attempted suicide near the Maladinni Cross. However, both of them were immediately taken into custody by the police. Police had to persuade the protesters to allow the vehicle to pass through.

In another location, a Ramesh supporter attempted suicide by jumping into the fire. In Basaveshwara circle, one of the supporters set fire to a tyre and expressed outrage against Dinesh Kallahalli. At this time a supporter tried to commit suicide by jumping into the fire.

Ramesh Jarakiholi supporters marched from Konkur village to the Gokak DYSP office demanding a probe in the CD case. Many supporters joined the protest march from the railway station in Konnur village, shouting slogans against Dinesh Kallahalli. They appealed to the state government to launch an investigation into the CD case.