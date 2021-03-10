Rape victim, mother stripped naked and assaulted; five held

Tonk: Five people, including three women, on Tuesday were arrested in Tonk district of Rajasthan for allegedly stripping naked a minor rape victim and her mother and assaulting them. The victims were subjected to torture and beaten up in Pachewar village, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Malpura Deputy Superintendent of Police Chakravarti Singh Rathore, who is investigating the case said, "A mother-daughter duo had registered a rape complaint on February 15 under Pachewar police station limits. The 17-year-old victim accused one of the youths from the village of abducting her, taking her to an abandoned place and raping her. The accused called the mother-daughter duo at his place on the pretext of resolving the matter but his in-laws stripped naked the victims and beat them up."

The matter, initially investigated by the officer of the women Complaint committee Ashok Butolia, was later transferred to Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

"All the necessary procedures and medical examination of the victim has been done. The victim also stated that the accused had tried molesting her thrice and was pressurised by the community. The accused is already married but still wants to be in touch with the victim. We are investigating the case from all the angles," he added.

Kin of the victim claimed that no arrests were made and no strict action was taken by Butolia despite the crime being reported 22 days before. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje strongly criticised the act and said that such incidents not only instill fear but also hangs our head in shame.

