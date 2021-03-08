Reconstruction work of 68th school under Indian aid begins in Nepal

New Delhi: The Bhoomi pooja for the reconstruction of Shree Bishnu Devi Secondary School at Chandragiri Municipality, the 68th school under the Government of India reconstruction grant assistance in the education sector, has been carried out on Monday.

On this occasion, Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Government of Nepal in the presence of Dr Praphulla Chandra Sharma, Head of Reconstruction and Development Cooperation wing of the Embassy of India, Mayor of the Chandragiri Municipality were present at the Bhoomi pooja site.

The Shree Bishnu Devi Secondary School is being reconstructed at a cost of NRs 64.9 million and will be built as per earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of the Government of Nepal.

The new infrastructure will include three blocks; educational block, administrative block and Lab and Library block, including 13 classrooms, exam halls, Lab rooms, computer rooms, Library, room for School Management Committee, administrative rooms and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute in India in the field of earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will provide technical hand-holding for the construction of these schools, a statement from the embassy of India in Kathmandu said.

Pertinently, India has committed US $ 50 million, approximately Nepalese Rupees 5800 million, for the reconstruction of a total of 71 educational institutions across eight districts of Nepal affected by the 2015 earthquake.

This is the 68th school on which work has begun, 8 schools have already been completed. The contract has already been awarded for the reconstruction of two more schools in the Kavre district and the work is scheduled to start soon.

According to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, India has also committed a reconstruction grant of US $ 200 million (for reconstruction projects in Housing, Health and Cultural Heritage Sectors.

Presently, nearly 47,000 houses, under the owner-driven model, have already been completed in the Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal and work on the remaining houses is underway. NRA and the respective Municipal authorities have requested the beneficiaries complete the reconstruction before the Monsoon rains.

In a major development, a total of 147 health buildings and restoration/retrofitting of 28 cultural heritage sites in a total of 11 districts of Nepal affected by the earthquake of 2015 are under Indian reconstruction grant.

Work on both these sectors has started. Both the NRA of Nepal and the Embassy have been working closely to complete the reconstruction projects at the earliest. Despite all the differences between the two countries over the border issue, India has left no stone unturned to comply with it's 'neighbourhood first' policy and has been a strong helping hand to Nepal in the time of crisis so far.

