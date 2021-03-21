Kerala: EC told to file affidavit over candidates' rejection

Ernakulam (Kerala): The Kerala High Court on Sunday deferred hearing the plea filed by NDA candidates in Guruvayoor and Thalassery against the Election Commission's decision to reject their nomination papers to Monday. The High Court has directed the Election Commission (EC) to file an affidavit over the plea. The final decision on the petition will be taken after considering the stand of the commission.

The court heard the petition through an extraordinary sitting on Sunday. P P Aravindakshan, the UDF candidate in Thalassery has submitted the application to become a party in the case.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has informed the High Court that it cannot intervene in the issue. The EC said the court can only intervene after the declaration of the results. The Commission also added that the court's intervention post the publication of the notification would affect the impartial and just nature of the poll process.

The nominations of BJP candidates in Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam constituencies were rejected on Saturday.

