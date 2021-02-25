Relative of Mulayam Singh Yadav suspended over carelessness

Lucknow: The relative of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and zonal officer of Lucknow municipal corporation Ambi Bisht was placed under suspension Wednesday night.

Lucknow Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi ordered the suspension of Ambi Bisht on account of carelessness and dereliction of duty. Bisht confirmed to ETV Bharat that a suspension order has been passed against her by Lucknow Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

However, Bisht said that she does not know the reason behind the suspension order.

Ambi Bisht is the wife of a veteran journalist and former information commissioner Arvind Singh Bisht.

A municipal corporation officer told ETV Bharat that Ambi Bisht and Ajay Dwivedi were at loggerheads for quite some time. Bisht and Dwivedi were engaged in a heated argument following which the former had to face the brunt of it.

"In most of the municipal corporation meetings, she was blatantly told to leave the meetings," the officer said.

