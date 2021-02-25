Remote control toys pose threat to IAF fighter jets

Ambala: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is worried about the safety and security of its combat aircraft from the children toys that are being bred around its frontline airbase.

"In recent times, some children are playing with their remote control helicopters which are in close vicinity to the IAF airfield. These toys are posing a threat to our fighter jets," said IAF sources after concluding a meeting with the district administration officials on the newly-inducted Rafale jets at the Ambala airbase.

The IAF officers said that the toys pose a threat during the landing and take-off timing of the fighter jets.

Municipal corporation commissioner Parth Gupta said, "We discussed steps to be taken for the safety and security of Rafale jets. We have constituted teams to keep both large and small birds away from the airfield and people violating rules are punished. It is important to keep both large and small birds away from the airfield, which could be achieved by improving garbage collection, imposing a penalty on littering and prohibiting pigeon breeding activity around the IAF base. We also discussed how to bury dead birds, waste management and other important issues."

