Rift in Congress: Party karyakartas urge their leaders to stay united

New Delhi: Controversial statements, attacks on party leaders, showing dissent in public rallies has clearly shown that the deadlock within Congress is going to continue further. However, the recent events have let down the morale of Congress workers who have urged their leaders to stay united and fight against their political rivals together.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress member Vijay Singh Lochav said, "As their Rajya Sabha tenure has come to an end, these leaders have started blackmailing. This is the time when they should make the party united. He has given his 30 years of service in Rajya Sabha. We respect these leaders. But such statements make a wrong impact on the party workers."

Party karyakartas urge their leaders to stay united

He further added, "Many leaders left the party when Sonia Gandhi was being appointed as the Congress President. At that time people were worried about the party's future. Like then, today as well, Congress worker is standing with the party and supports Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi."

When asked about the matter, another Congress worker said, "These are the senior leaders of the Congress party. If they think there is an issue within the organization then they should have raised it on the party forum. When the party had given them top posts, at that point in time, why they didn't feel any need for organizational reforms to strengthen the party? Today when Congress is fighting for the people of India against BJP's policies, why these leaders are trying to weaken the party?"

Also read: All not well within Congress after Azad's praise for PM Modi

Meanwhile, the G23 leaders also witnessed a rage just after a day when Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Jammu. The state unit led a protest against Azad by burning his effigy, on Monday.

While Congress leaders are openly pointing guns at each other and taking pot-shots at the party's decisions, the top leadership is currently assessing the situation. According to sources, the G23 leaders are now planning for another event in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

However, there are still some members of the Congress party who believe that there is no divide and whatever is happening within the party is due to the internal democracy within the grand old party.

"It is actually a conspiracy of BJP against Ghulam Nabi Azad through praises and other ways. But Ghulam Nabi Azad is, was and always will be a strong leader of Congress party," said a Delhi Congress member.

Another one replied that Congress is a 135 years old political party that is like a family. The same statement was being made by Congress President Sonia Gandhi when G23 had written a letter questioning party leadership and demanding organizational reforms.

"Ours is a democratic party. We have the right to speak our minds freely. It is not like BJP where there is no internal democracy and only 2 of their leaders are allowed to speak on any issue," said a Congress Karyakarta to ETV Bharat.

Also read: Saddening to see leaders like Azad being 'castigated' by Congress: BJP

Speaking over the matter, Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar had also urged the dissenters to focus on the upcoming Assembly elections for the betterment of the party.

Tariq Anwar urges the dissenters to focus on upcoming Assembly elections

He said, "Firstly, we should focus on the elections as it is not just for the Congress but for the nation as well. These states are very important. Therefore, how Congress can perform better in these elections, should be our priority, if we are a true well-wisher of the party."