Rijiju congratulates Rahul Rohilla for receiving quota for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday congratulated Rahul Rohilla on receiving a quota for the Tokyo Olympic Games in the Brisk Walk Race.

"Another hope of India in the Tokyo Olympics is Rohilla who has qualified in men's 20 km race walk with a timing of 1:20:26. I am happy to felicitate and also assure full support during preparation for the Olympics," tweeted Rijiju.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju's tweet

Rohilla had received the Olympics quota by winning the 20-km men's race in 1 hour 20 minutes 26 seconds during the National Open Race Walking Competition held at Ranchi.

Earlier, while speaking to select media, Rijiju had said that he is highly optimistic about India's chances in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, adding that the contingent will make the country proud.

"Tokyo Olympics got postponed by one year, but the dates are the same. Because of Covid, the precautionary measures and protocols need to be regulated, every country is preparing for the Olympics. Tokyo Olympics would go ahead, there is no doubt about it. Olympics will go ahead and India will do well too," Rijiju had said.

When asked about when the Tokyo-bound Olympics will be vaccinated, Rijiju had said: "COVID-19 vaccine is something that the Health Ministry needs to decide. It has already been decided that the vaccination drive needs to begin with Covid warriors. The doctors, nurses, medical team have to take care of everybody so they need to be safe first. The vaccination process has started for them and after that, the players and all will come. Covid warriors are the priority."

"The athletes will be vaccinated before the Olympics. The Sports Ministry has decided that once COVID-19 warriors are vaccinated, then our priority is to vaccinate our athletes who are Tokyo Olympics-bound. Overall priority needs to be decided by the Health Ministry. Our Sports Ministry has already stated that we have a priority of vaccinating our athletes," he had added.

(ANI)