RJD appoints aide of jailed MLA as spokesperson

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has appointed Shrawan Kumar alias Bantu Singh considered close to Bahubali (strongman) MLA Anant Singh as its spokesperson.



Sources said Bantu was appointed to the post of spokesperson on Saturday evening following which he received the certificate of an official spokesperson from RJD state president Jagadanand Singh.



Bantu Singh is a representative of Anant Singh, an MLA from the Mokama assembly constituency. He is serving a jail term for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

Bantu represents Anant Singh in public activities in Mokama. He is also known for instant reactions in flamboyant style to defend Singh and counter the ruling party leaders at the same time.



He was present when Patna police raided Singh's official residence and arrested him last year.

A report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) in 2020 revealed that the RJD has the maximum number of tainted leaders followed by Congress while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the least.

The report stated that 41 per cent of RJD leaders face criminal charges while Congress has 40 per cent such leaders and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and the BJP has 37 and 35 per cent leaders with criminal charges.

With agency inputs