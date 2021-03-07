RJD joins Congress-led alliance in Assam

New Delhi: The national general secretary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Shayam Razzak on Sunday said that the party will contest on 10 seats in Assam and support Mamata Banerjee at all the 294 seats in Bengal.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Razzak said that the party has also entered into an alliance with Congress, AIUDF and BPF in Assam.

RJD national general secretary Shayam Razzak speaking to ETV Bharat

"No matter how much the BJP tries, it is not going to win in Assam as our alliance is strong enough to defeat the saffron party. The BJP is trying to polarize votes by raising the issue of NRC and CAA but the public is not going to be misguided by it this time," he added.

He further said that the RJD will go all out in West Bengal to make Trinamool Congress win on all seats.

"We have extended unconditional support to Mamata Banerjee. Our party workers will go all out to in the upcoming Assembly elections and Tejashwi Yadav will also campaign for Didi," he said.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

In Assam, the Assembly elections will be held in three phases beginning from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 6. The counting of votes here will take place on May 2.