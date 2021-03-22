Tejashwi Yadav to campaign for TMC in Bengal

New Delhi: Nawal Kishore, National spokesperson of Rashtriya Janta Dal said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will campaign for Trinamool in Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

He said the RJD has extended its support for Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the fight against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

"RJD will support TMC in all 294 seats in West Bengal assembly elections and will contest elections in Assam in the Grand Alliance. TMC and RJD will together put up a tough competition for BJP in Bengal," he said.

"Constitutional values, regional identity of the nation has to be saved. Social justice should prevail," Kishore added.

West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

