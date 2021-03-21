RJD to kick start election campaign in Assam today

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav will kick start his election campaign in the Hindi-speaking areas of Assam on Sunday. RJD is in alliance with the Congress-led 'Grand Alliance' in Assam and has fielded one candidate during the first phase of the assembly election.

RJD which is the single largest party in Bihar with 75 seats, has fielded Hira Devi from Tinsukia against sitting BJP MLA Sanjoy Mishra. Tinsukia will go to the polls during the first phase on March 27.

Yadav has not fielded any candidates against TMC for the upcoming state assembly elections and has pledged to support Didi.

RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak said, "TMC and RJD have formed a strategy to oust the BJP from West Bengal. The core committee of both parties has been formed with an aim to win the Hindi-speaking regions of the state. Voting for Hindi-speaking regions in West Bengal will be held in the third phase and our party workers are working relentlessly to win them."

Rajak said, "Public meetings will be held in Tinsukia and Tejpur on March 22 and our party chief Tejashwi Yadav will attend it. Our party will field 4-5 candidates in Assam."

After his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 1, Tejashwi Yadav clarified that he would not field any of his candidate for the upcoming state assembly elections and pledged his support to Didi.

The leader of opposition said, "Our first priority is to prevent the BJP's forward march in West Bengal. He appealed to Biharis domiciled in the state to rally behind the West Bengal chief minister in the elections. I appeal to all Biharis to support Mamata ji."

Tejashwi urged the people from Bihar living in West Bengal to stand with the ruling TMC, which is facing a stiff challenge from the BJP in its bid for a third straight term in office.

West Bengal is home to a large number of Hindi speaking people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

