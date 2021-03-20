Role of Mumbai's Khilafat House in India's struggle for independence

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Khilafat House, located in South Mumbai, is a historic place where many important meetings were held during the independence struggle. At this place, many crucial decisions were also taken. The Khilafat House also holds importance because the decisions taken here played a crucial role in the independence of the country.

During the meetings held here, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi along with the Ali brothers - Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar and Shaukat Ali Johar - started a nationwide movement against the British and opened a front against them.

Starting the movement against the British was no less than the declaration of war. The movement also in a way decided the fate of the country. In the wake of this movement for independence of the country, mutual consultations and plans were held in the House, and all the leaders who participated in these consultations did so out of their love for the country.

These leaders laid the groundwork for the two most important events in this mission. Both these incidents were such that the Hindus and Muslims of the country were forced to think and become Indians and the result was that the two communities became one for the country.

Muslims felt that after the defeat of Turkey in the First World War, the British might occupy the holy places or become a great threat to the Muslims while Hindus remembered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar where the British had killed hundreds of civilians. This led to unity and harmony among the people in the whole country and both the communities united to liberate the country from the British.

People from every part of the country took part in the independence movement. Lakhs of people were imprisoned while properties were also seized. Several people returned the British government's awards and quit the government jobs.

The building, known all over the world as the Khilafat House, had become the centre of Hindu-Muslim unity to fight for India's independence. The trumpet for India's independence was started from here to drive out the British government. Many movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, were started from here and many projects were completed in the same Khilafat House building.

Not only this but Khilafat House was the centre of activities for many eminent personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Ali Brothers, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Hakim Ajmal Khan and Dr Ansari, among others. It can be safely said that the history of India's struggle for independence is incomplete without the mention of the Khilafat Movement and the Khilafat House in Mumbai.

