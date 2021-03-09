Rs 3 crores down the drain as Conolly Canal remains a sewage carrier

Kozhikode (Kerala): The Conolly Canal in the Kozhikode district of Kerala is a part of the West Coast Canal network developed by the Britishers in a bid to develop the water transport arena in the state by interlinking rivers and streams.

At the time, Conolly Canal (which is also spelt Canoly Canal in Malayalam) was the face of Kozhikode city. The canal which stretches from Kozhikode to Kodungallur is a vast and long water transportation route that was envisioned by the then Malabar District Collector HV Conolly in 1848. The Conolly Canal was thus constructed under the supervision and guidance of the English officer and was named after HV Conolly posthumously.

The canal in Kozhikode extends for 11.4 kilometres connecting River Korappuzha to the North of Kozhikode and Kallaippuzha to the South of the city. The width of the canal ranges from 6 meters at some places up to 20 metres in many other parts through its extent. During the rains, the water level in the canal rises by up to 2 metres.

However, later in time the crystal clear waters turned black and started stinking as the waste was being dumped into the canal by the shops situated along its banks. However, the people of Kozhikode were not ready to just leave it like that and kill the canal.

Efforts to clean up and restore the canal were initiated under the leadership of Niravu, an organisation based in Kozhikode, with public participation. As the cleaning works went deeper, the edges of the banks began to collapse. More and more waste had to be dug up even as the cleaning work went on for days and weeks. Finally, the City Corporation and the District administration chipped in. With the cooperation of residents associations and private institutions, a conservation project was designed to conserve the Conolly canal. But with the COVID pandemic and the consequent lockdown, the cleaning up was progressing well and the conservation plans had to be stopped. Soon, the status of the canal worsened than it was before.

Solid waste started clogging under the bridge across Conolly till Sarovaram Bio Park, which led to the flow being restricted. This led to water plants including water hyacinths grow wildly and entangle with the plastic and non-biodegradable wastes. With this, Rs 3 crores which have been spent on cleaning up the canal under various phases have gone in vain.

The Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) conducted a study to find how the canal, which flows through three Assembly constituencies in the Kozhikode district, gets so polluted. The study report concluded that the Canal was primarily being polluted by the waste and sewage from the buildings along its banks.

Based on this finding, the idea of treating the sewage and releasing clean water into the canal came up. However, nothing happened further. A Pradeep Kumar MLA said, no effective project or plan has been realised so far for the restoration and development of the canal. A group, including the MLA himself, had drafted a plan to beautify the Canal, by including the tourism aspect. This plan was stalled as the Government declared another large scale project.

The ruling LDF government has planned a huge project including a national waterway to conserve and utilise water bodies optimally. However, Connolly Canal was neglected even in that project. If the restoration of the Canal is made possible, it could give a fresh look to the face of Kozhikode. Besides, the beauty aspect of the Kozhikode town, the restoration of the Conolly Canal is expected to change the situation on the availability of potable drinking water.