RS logjam likely to continue on Monday too

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha may continue to witness a logjam between the opposition and the Centre over the fuel price hike and the contentious farm laws.

The upper house will assemble on Monday 11 a.m. after it was adjourned on March 10 due to repeated pandemonium by the Opposition seeking suspension of business and discussions on the issues.

The Rajya Sabha bulletin for Monday said that the report of various standing committees will be presented in the House, including of the Ministries of Home Affairs and Tourism and Culture, as well as the Public Accounts Committee.

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will make a statement regarding the recent developments pertaining to the welfare abroad of Indians, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in the Covid situation.

"Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move the Bill to declare certain institutions of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management to be the institutions of national importance and to provide for instructions and research in food technology, entrepreneurship and management and for the advancement of learning and dissemination of knowledge in such branches and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration and passed," said the RS bulletin.

Discussions on the Ministries of Jal Shakti, Tourism and Railways are also slated.

IANS