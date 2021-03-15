RS MP makes case for categorising teachers as frontline workers for Covid vaccination

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Jadhav on Monday suggested categorising teachers as frontline workers for COVID-19 inoculation and use of mobile ambulance services to vaccinate bedridden senior citizens.

In most states, the new school year will start in April, and there is a need to accelerate the process of the safe reopening of the schools, colleges and universities, he added.

This, the MP said, will be possible only if teachers, their supporting staff and childcare workers are "prioritised to get the vaccine".

"Given the potentially huge adverse multiplier effect, I strongly feel that the government should categorise teachers as frontline workers and take measures to vaccinate teachers at all levels, anganwari, balwari, from primary school to the university level and associated school and college staff, irrespective of their age or comorbidities," Jadhav said.

Highlighting that it is not possible for senior citizens who are over 90 or are bedridden to travel to the vaccination centres, he said, "I strongly feel that the government should provide a mobile ambulance service area-wise, which will go to their homes and give them vaccination dose in the presence of a doctor. This will make the vaccination drive effective."

The Rajya Sabha MP urged the central government to issue necessary instructions to the states.

PTI

