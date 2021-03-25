New Delhi: India's Upper House on Thursday passed a bill to set up National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to fund infrastructure projects in India.

The bill was passed through a voice vote in Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 23, 2021.

Also read: Regulation should not constrain innovation in fintech space: RBI guv

The bill seeks to establish the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Also read: Companies must create audit trail from next month: Govt

The DFI (Development Finance Institution), called the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), will be answerable to Parliament.

Replying to the bill in the House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that the five years' tax break to the DFI or NaBFID is given so that more funds flow to it.

PTI

Also read: Sharad Pawar to campaign for Trinamool in Bengal