RSS-affiliated trade union announces countrywide protest against privatisation

New Delhi: In a bid to support the agitation against privatisation by the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Monday joined the protest and announced it will hold a countrywide protest against the Centre's plan to privatise public sector undertakings (PSUs).

While the UFBU claims that 10 lakh bank employees and officers are in the agitation against the privatisation of banks, the BMS has now prepared to protest against the issue of new labour laws.

"The union also welcomed some points in the new labour code, but there is a difference between the trade union and the government on some provisions. And along with opposing those points in a nationwide movement announced by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, people will be made aware of the new law, their advantages, disadvantages and also about the privatization," a union leader said.

"The trade unions have been constantly communicating with the government on these issues, but after the recently presented budget by the finance minister, where she has indicated the privatization of banks in the budget, is not good for the general people," he said.

"The names of the banks were not mentioned in the Union Finance Minister's budget speech which shows that the Government has no planning and preparation. They are not ready to talk with the bankers for whom they are formulating these policies. Now the protest will be for 2 days and meetings will be organized for different areas," the union leader added.

"The workers and farmers united struggles will develop in the future. The codification of labour laws is to attack the working class and its unions, to weaken and tame them. The reduction in taxation of corporates and an increase in indirect taxes on the common man is the policy," the union stated.

"The joint platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Samyakta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have come out in support of the strike in the finance sector on 15-16 March and in general insurance companies on 17 March and in life insurance companies on 18 March," he further added.

After three months of protest, the workers' movement in the country will also be seen catching up with the headlines in the coming days. The RSS trade union, which generally remains in coordination and in touch with the government, has also started the agitation and protest against the policies of the Modi government.

