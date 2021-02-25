RSS worker killed in clash in Kerala's Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala): A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was killed in a clash between two groups in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Wednesday night, police said.

The man, identified as Nandu, was killed in the clash between the RSS and SDPI in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala, they said.

READ: Former deputy sarpanch shot dead by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is the political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

A few people have been injured in the incident, police said, without elaborating on the matter.

READ: UP cop beaten to death in attack over warrant

BJP state president K Surendran, who is leading the party's Vijaya Yatra' from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, condemned the killing of the RSS worker.

He alleged that the PFI was behind the killing of Nandu.

RSS worker killed in clash in Kerala's Alappuzha

Meanwhile, BJP and Hindu outfits have called for a shutdown in Alappuzha district from 6 am to 6 pm today said BJP district president MV Gopakumar.

READ: Sexagenerian shot dead by estranged son-in-law in UP