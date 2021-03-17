Saints welcome painting of Rishikesh in saffron

Rishikesh: Thousands of seers and hermits took out a march on Wednesday supporting the proposal of Rishikesh civic body to paint the municipal corporation building, houses, shops and public properties in saffron colour.

Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain had issued a proposal to paint buildings in saffron colour, a move criticised by some BJP leaders. The decision has stoked a controversy with the opposition Congress saying that the BJP is saffronising government properties.

The saints and seers also offered prayers at the Ganga Ghat and demanded that the temple situated at the ghat should be painted with saffron.

The mayor said that she will appeal to the people to make Rishikesh a saffron city, adding that municipal corporations will not have to bear the cost of it. She said that to make this possible, she needs the blessings and support of people.

Earlier on Tuesday, thousands of saints visited the Mayor's office and assured her of their support.

"Rishikesh is a holy place where lakhs of devotees throng every year. Saints had urged that government offices, houses and shops should be painted in saffron and the mayor accepted the proposal. Some people are opposing it but they will accept this decision later on," said a saint.

