Sangh Parivar has consensus for inter-caste marriage: Dattatreya Hosabale

Bengaluru (Karnataka): RSS has given its consent to inter-caste or inter-racial marriage. Many of the Sangh Parivar people have had inter-caste marriages. For RSS, the whole Hindu society is the same, said newly elected RSS Sarkaryavahak (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale.

Recently, Vishwa Prasanth Tirtha Swamiji of the Pejavar Math gave a statement that a committee should be formed to prevent inter-caste marriage of the daughters of Brahmin society.

Commenting on this, Dattatreya Hosabali said, "I have not seen Swamiji's statement in full. I don't know what he meant by that. The previous Swamiji of Pejavar math, Vishvesha Theertha Swamiji has spoken and worked against untouchability. He is an inspiration".

Sangha has provided people with groceries and other things in the form of service during Covid. We need no thanks for this. I congratulate this work. The country has shown its power during the Covid pandemic. The vaccine was given to not only us but also to other countries, he said.

The RSS has been involved in raising funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. People gave an amazing response, he said.

