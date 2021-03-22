Saradha scam: CBI searches at offices of SEBI officials

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday carried out searches at the offices of three Securities and Exchange Board of India officials in connection with their alleged role in saving Saradha ponzi scheme operators, officials said.

The names of the three officers have been withheld, they said.

There are multiple FIRs against the Saradha Group in West Bengal, in which it has been alleged that thousands of investors were allegedly duped by company officials and their associates who swindled their deposits.

The Supreme Court had handed over the Saradha chit fund scam probe to the CBI and asked the state governments concerned to provide all logistical help to the agency team investigating the matter.

(PTI)

