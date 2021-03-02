Court asks if Yatin Oza could be given back his senior designation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today asked the Gujarat High Court if it would be feasible to return the senior designation of Yatin Oza after a certain period and adjourned the case for hearing on March 9. "Think about it, we are not doing anything today," said the Court.

The bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing a petition filed by advocate Yatin Oza whose senior designation has been stripped of by the Gujarat High Court for his negative remarks on the registry of the HC.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Oza, submitted before the Court today that he has been unconditionally apologising and the matter should not go any further. Singhvi said that Oza can not rub what he already has said and can not do anything other than apologising. He has learned the lesson of his life and it would be utterly foolish for anyone to repeat the same mistake.

Justice Kaul responded saying that it is not the first time that it has happened.

Acknowledging that stripping of senior designation from an advocate is like a death sentence, the court sought advice from counsels on what can be done.

It was suggested that nine months without senior designation was enough for him. Bench asked the counsel to think if returning senior designation would be feasible and adjourned the matter for hearing again on Tuesday next week.

