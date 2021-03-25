New Delhi: The supreme court while pronouncing its verdict on petitions filed by women officers for permanent commission in the army said that the medical fitness requirement for women to get Permanent Commission in the army is "arbitrary" and "irrational".

The supreme court also said that the structure of our society has been created by males for males. Some look harmless but it's a patriarchal reflection of our society.

It also said that adjuments and amendments are needed if we have to create an equal society.

"It is not correct to say that women serve in the army when the real picture is different. The superficial face of Equality does not stand true to the principles enshrined in the Constitution". SC further added.

READ: SC to hear women Army officers' pleas on non-implementation of permanent commission order today

Physical fitness is crucial for the Army. When judicial review is considered Court has to be circumspect to intervene. There can be no judicial review of standards adopted by the army.

SHAPE 1 CRITERIA IS NOT ARBITRARY, we hold."The structures of our society have been created by males for males..equality is a farce if this doesn't change and women get the equal opportunity"

Army's benchmarking for ACRs is discriminatory and arbitrary, working to the disadvantage of the women officers who wanted to opt for permanent commission. However, we have to understand whether this criterion was applied equally or not

Women SSC officers have submitted that have they been considered for PC when Delhi HC granted the same they could have adhered to Shape 1 fitness criteria. The males who were granted PC was not asked to maintain the same.

It is not enough to proudly say that women were kept at par by adopting the criteria of keeping them on par with male officers.

READ: Resolve issue of permanent commission of women army officers: SC tells Centre

Women officers who were excluded in November 2020 based on Shape 1 Fitness are entitled to continue as Permanent Commissioned force till they fulfil the Fitness criteria needed for continuance in service.

Army says the medical category has been applied by taking age-related factors into account. However, discrimination and exclusion are there in this application. When similarly aged male PC officers do not have to maintain SHAPE 1 Fitness now when granted PC earlier

Women before us have persevered to get equal opportunity in permanent commission. In the Babita Punia case, the court was conscious of the struggle of women who wished to be in the PC.

READ: Final hearing on women Army officers' plea in SC over granting permanent commission on Feb 24

Those women who have hold onto the army are the women who have the tenacity to be in the army. Army career has trials and tribulations and this becomes more difficult when society gives the responsibility of child care and domestic work to women too. Women do not come to us for charity

The petitioners in the above-mentioned writ petition have said that 161 women were granted PC out of 284 and the rest were not considered due to fitness and 9 have to leave due to compulsory retirement without pensions.

Women officers in these batches face a similar predicament as they are being considered for granting PC in the 10th year of service.

There is similar apprehension among the dying cadre which means dwindling class of officers will face adverse impact of not following Delhi HC judgment. That's why we extend the PC to them as one time benefit