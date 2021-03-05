SC Collegium approves 10 names as permanent judges of Allahabad HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium Friday approved the proposal for appointment of 10 Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court as Permanent Judges.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting approved the proposals which was uploaded on the apex court website.

The names which have been approved are Justices Ali Zamin, Vipin Chandra Dixit, Shekhar Kumar Yadav, Ravi Nath Tilhari, Deepak Verma, Gautam Chowdhary, Shamim Ahmed, Dinesh Pathak, Manish Kumar and Samit Gopal.

Read: 50 million children in India suffer mental health issues: UNICEF

Besides CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana and R F Nariman are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decision with regard to the high court judges.

Read: President Kovind to reach MP on 2-day visit on March 6

PTI