SC Collegium mulls over elevation of judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, conducted a meeting to consider names for elevation of High Court judges to the apex court.

The collegium which also comprises of Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice RF Nariman met on Wednesday. According to the sources, the deliberation went on for some time but no names could be finalised.

As per the sources, five High Court judges names were considered which also included two women judges.

Currently there are 4 vaccancies in the top court after retirement of Justice Indu Malohtra most recently. The total strength in the court is 34 and the CJI is also set to retire on 23rd April. Since last year, Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Deepak Gupta, Justice R Bhanumathi and Justice Indu Malohtra have retired.



