Court seeks details of CCTV system at Tihar jail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today directed the Home Ministry and Tihar jail authorities to submit an affidavit on how substances like tobacco, intoxicant tablets find their way inside the jails. Regarding CCTV cameras, the court has asked for details about how many CCTV cameras have been installed and the cost incurred.

The bench comprising of Justice UU Lalit, Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice KM Joseph was hearing a case pertaining to custodial torture of a man in Tihar jail. On being informed about the difficulty to get CCTV footage, it orally warned Tihar officials for not installing CCTV despite the court's judgement.

Court questioned why CCTV footages were not preserved when the police knew about the incident. Justice Indu Malhotra said that according to rules CCTV footage has to be preserved for a month and in case of dispute it has to be preserved till the dispute is over.

Asking the jail authorities to file an affidavit, the court ordered that "even if the life of CCTV footage is over, the data can be still be retrieved from the hard disk, the hard disk in question be taken in custody".

The court directed to file affidavits by 5th April and list the matter for hearing on 8th April as the first item in the court.

Earlier in the month, the Home Department of the Bihar government conducted raids in all the prominent prisons across Bihar and seized mobile phones, SIM cards, chargers, pen drives and other prohibited objects. The raids were held after a video of the Beur jail had gone viral wherein the inmates are seen partying and using mobile phones.