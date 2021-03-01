SC directs prisoners out on bail to surrender

New Delhi: A bench comprising of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Ravindra Bhat passed the verdict in the matter, pertaining to prison reforms. The court observing that the Covid 19 situation having declined directed all convicts out on bail to surrender immediately.

An amicus curiae was also instructed to submit a report related to prisons being overcrowded. Earlier, the court had taken a suo moto case on the overcrowding of prisons, ordered that certain category of prisoners be let out on bail as overcrowding could risk Covid outbreak in prisons.

This led to the appointment of a high powered committee in each state to decide the category of prisoners to be released. Based on that recommendation around 2,674 prisoners were released. Later on, the Delhi High Court ordered these prisoners to surrender.

Challenging the order, an NGO named National Forum on Prisons Reforms approached the top court. This led the court to stay the surrender of prisoners. However, on Monday, in view of the Covid 19 situation slowly declining, the Court directed prisoners to surrender.

(With inputs from PTI)