SC notice on female recruits in defence schools

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today issued notice to the Centre and sought its response over a petition seeking directions to the Union of India to take necessary and appropriate steps to allow female candidates to appear for the National Defense Academy and Naval Academy examination.

The bench led by the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde and comprising of Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramnian issued a notice on the plea filed by Kush Kalra and also allowed an intervention application in the matter by advocate Anita.

Also read: Plea in apex court seeks suspension of window for electoral bond sale

Kush Kalra contended through his plea that allowing women after 10, +2 level education to appear in exam and denying them training at the premier institute is violation of Article 14,15,16 and 19 of the Constitution. He explained further that it is the denial of the right to equality, protection from discrimination on the ground of gender, and the right to practice any profession.

Also read: Can gold smuggling be termed as terrorist activity: SC to examine

He also cited a judgement of the top court in the case of Secretary, Ministry of Defense vs Babita Puniya and Ors, wherein the court had held that "gender roles or the physiological features of a woman have no significance to her equal entitlements under the Constitution of India".

"The respondents allow unmarried male candidates having adequate 10, +2 qualification to take the National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination. However, eligible and willing female candidates are not allowed to take the said examination on the sole ground of their gender and without any reasonable or justifiable explanations within the four corners of the Constitution and this act of discrimination is a dishonour committed by the respondents to the constitutional values of equality and non-discrimination," read the plea.

Also read: SC agrees to re-examine 50% quota cap, issues notice to states/UTs