'Science says havan of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hrs'

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Sunday stressed the need for adopting Vedic lifestyle for protection against coronavirus, and claimed that 'havan' (ritual burning) of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours. She was speaking during a function at the Indore Press Club.

"In order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Vedic lifestyle has its own role to play along with allopathy. The pandemic has sent out a message that we have to return to the Vedic lifestyle," Thakur said.

"Mix ghee (clarified butter) made out of cow milk with rice. If you add this mixture on a cow dung cake during havans at the time of sunrise and sunset, then your place would remain sanitised for 12 hours," she added.

She said that her advice may appear strange to people, but this tip to keep houses sanitised was not imaginary. "This is science...," she claimed.

Earlier, in October, last year, she sparked controversy after she said that all terrorists are raised in madrasas while saying government funding of the institutions must be stopped.

However, she apologised after a controversy over her "anti-national" remarks against a tribal outfit that formed an alliance with the Congress in the last assembly polls and amid demand for her dismissal from the cabinet.

PTI

