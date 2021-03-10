Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Wednesday. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat were present at the ceremony.

Read: Cochin Shipyard bags Rs 10,000-cr contract to build missile vessels for Indian Navy

Addressing the event, the Navy Chief said that hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'atmanirbharta' (indigenisation).

"The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenisation is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy's growth story and future trajectory," the Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh today.

Read: Indian Navy Ship Pralaya reaches Abu Dhabi to participate in NAVDEX 21, IDEX 21

He also said that the Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization and self-reliance in defence over the past seven decades.

Read: Indian Navy gets third Scorpene submarine

"At present, out of 42 ships and submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards," the Navy chief said.

ANI