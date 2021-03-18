Second batch of 20,000 litres of Malathion 95% ULV pesticide supplied to Iran

New Delhi: The second batch of 20,000 litres of Malathion 95% ULV pesticide is being supplied by India to Iran under a Government-to-Government Locust Control Programme.

The consignment reached Chabahar Port which was later handed over to the Plant Protection Organization, Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday.

It would be recalled that India had approached Iran and Pakistan for a coordinated regional response to counter the desert locust menace in the region. It was in this context that Iran had requested the supply of pesticides. However, there was no response from Pakistan as of now.

India supplied the first tranche of 20,000 litres of Malathion to Iran in June 2020. The second tranche of 20,000 litres for Iran has been handed over today.

The latest development came after the desert locust severely devastated crop in the Horn of Africa, East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula which later entered into India in April 2020 affecting horticulture crops and other plantation in the State of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The country had experienced the worst locust invasion, which was last observed more than 25 years back.

Why is it important for India

The Chabahar port is strategically important for India’s trade ties and in boosting regional connectivity with Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Central Asian countries. It is considered crucial for India’s Indo-Pacific vision.

