Secrets of 2,500-year-old carpet unravelled

St. Petersburg (Russia): It's hard to believe this intricate carpet dates back to the 3rd century BC.

A treasure of St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum, the vivid red, yellow, and blue colours of Pazyryk carpet has excited scientists since its discovery during an archaeological expedition at a tomb in the Altai mountains in 1949.

"This carpet is important for Pazyryk culture, according to the stylistic peculiarities of the details. It originates from the Persian Empire of the Achaemenid period and is no older than the 4th century BC," says museum researcher Elena Stepanova.

Also Read:Kremlin: Putin's offer of a call with Biden was to save ties

"The barrow (tomb) itself dates back to the mid-3rd century BC, which means that the carpet was in use for quite a long period, was intensively used, and as a consequence, it has the wear marks."

Pazyryk culture dates between the 6th and 3rd centuries BC and is associated with mummified human remains found in the Siberian permafrost, some of the mummies are also on view at the museum.

The carpet, which experts believe was at the centre of generations of Pazyrk homes, is the world's oldest known example of a knotted-pile carpet, woven in a so-called Turkish or symmetrical double knot.

The central field is decorated with 24 cross-shaped figures framed by griffins and fallow deer.

The border contains 28 figures of men on horseback. The carpet has wear marks, as it was intensively used for a long period of time.

Despite its intensive use and the fact it was buried under harsh conditions for almost 2,500 years, its colours still remain vivid and strong, puzzling scientists.

Also Read: Airline gives big shout out to 'saviour' Sonu Sood

Karl Messlinger from the Institute of Physiology and Pathplysioly of Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg decided to unravel its secrets.

Messlinger first obtained fibres from the Pazyryk carpet in 1991.

Together with colleagues, he found that Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) imaging could recognise wool fibres that have been treated with a special dyeing technique involving fermentation.

Under the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), they could identify fermented wool by the raised position of the layers of the cuticle along the fibres and by the characteristic distribution of pigments across the cross-section of fibres.

But as the Pazyryk carpet had no cuticle left, SEM analysis was not enough to prove the wool had been coloured using this technique.

Analysing the origins of the vivid colours on Pazyryk carpet became possible with hi-resolution x-ray fluorescence microscopy.

This research was conducted by x-ray microscopy experts Andrea Spaeth and Rainer Fink, also of the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg.

The study mainly focused on red fibres, as the pigment known as 'Turkey red pigment' (Alizarin), which contains traces of aluminium, was used in central Asia for many centuries.

The traditional technique used by carpet weavers for centuries was to ferment wool under special conditions that enabled the dye to stain the wool hair very deeply.

"The fermentation serves to get access of the metal components into the hair, into the wool hair and this is why, the outer layer of the hair is split up, and gives access to these metal components," explains Messlinger.

"And the metal components, which are obviously making reaction with the actual stain with this plant ingredient that is used for a stain, so this is the basic principle. So, this is so very easy, absolutely easy."

Scientists proved the effect of fermentation by comparing fluorescent images of wool fibres from the Pazyryk carpet and wool fibres they dyed and fermented in the lab.

In the specific case of these studies here, we were trying to monitor the distribution of aluminium inside individual fibres," says Fink.

Andreas Spaeth, Chair of Physical Chemistry at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg summarises the findings:

"Textile dyeing is one of the oldest crafts of human civilization. But from the scientific point of view, it combines principles of biotechnology and material science. On the one hand, it's very old, but on the other hand, it's also very sciency, very modern, very high tech. And you see that our collaborators found years ago that this fermentation of the wool prior to the dyeing has a very remarkable effect on colour brilliance. Because the fermentation alters the scale layers of wool fibres and enables the deeper penetration of the pigments. And you can see this in recently prepared fibres that we produced within this collaboration, (inaudible) microscopy technique, but in old samples, the scales are typically ripped off, due to use and storage. And then you cannot see it anymore, and you need a technique that shows you where the pigments are lying. The Pazyryk carpet is a benchmark example for that because it's 2,500 years old."

Mystery solved. The enduring colour of the Pazyryk carpet was achieved thanks to wool fermented in about 400BC.

The artwork continues to amaze with its vivid colours and detailed decorative motifs.

A glimpse into a world long gone.