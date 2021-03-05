Security forces avert tragedy, recover grenade in JK

Kupwara: Police on Friday said they have recovered a grenade, lobbed by terrorists towards a J&K Police vehicle, from a bus Stand in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Kupwara SSP Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said, "Suspected militants on Friday morning lobbed a grenade on security forces near a bus stand in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The grenade did not explode and security forces have cordoned off the area. No damage to life and property has been reported."

Earlier this month, one terror associate Muzamil Qadir Bhat, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police and a hand grenade was seized. Bhat was arrested in a joint operation by police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Lorow Jagir Tral village. The forces seized incriminating material of Jaish-e-Mohammad and a hand grenade from the accused.

