Security forces diffuse IED in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said.

The bomb disposal squad immediately destroyed the explosive, they said, adding that the Maoists planted the IEDs to target security forces and stalled the development works in the state.

Acting on a specific input, the security forces recovered IED on Tuesday evening near Markanar bridge under Koyalibeda police station limits.

The security forces recovered 4 IEDs in the last three days with the latest such incident being reported from Amabera village where three explosives were seized by the security forces.

Earlier this month, two IEDs weighing 5 kgs each were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad. Explosives were also found in the Naxal-hit area of Dantewara which were later destroyed.

In January, police forces recovered two IEDs planted by Maoists when they were on duty during the construction of a road from Bijapur in Jagrgunda and had also diffused 30 kgs of IEDs in Dantewada.

It is to be mentioned that security forces have been recovering IEDs and explosive materials during their patrolling session in Chhattisgarh.

