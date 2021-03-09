Sex CD a conspiracy, I'm innocent: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Bengaluru (Karnataka): BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was caught in a sex scandal that led to his resignation as a Karnataka minister, claimed that he is innocent and the sex CD was a conspiracy against him. The former minister also said that resigning as the Karnataka Water Resources Minister was his decision as he did not want his party [Bharatiya Janata Party] to be embarrassed.

"[There's] no truth in this CD. It's a conspiracy. I am innocent. I got to know about the CD four months ago. I had also told my brother about it and that I have done nothing wrong. It's not me. I also got a call from the high command, saying this might happen and was advised to seek legal help. Even then I said I will fight the allegations. Resignation is my decision. I waited one night before resignation to see the outcome [of the allegations]. CM [Yediyurappa] didn't ask me [to resign]. I gave the resignation myself. Since I didn't want the party to be embarrassed. I resigned the very next day," Ramesh Jarkiholi said, adding that the media feasted on the issue.

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had resigned on Wednesday [March 3] from the state cabinet, following a complaint by social activist Dinesh Kallahalli who alleged that the former had sexually harassed a 'job aspirant' woman and later even threatened her and her family members with dire consequences.

"I have filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner against minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on the charge of sexual harassment against a young girl. This is a sensitive case. The family approached me seeking help. They cannot fight this alone. They claimed the minister promised the girl a job in KPTCL but then he went back on his word and now they want justice," Kallahalli said.

His resignation came after protests and criticism by opposition parties and several sections of society, causing a huge embarrassment to the government and the ruling BJP. In his resignation letter to CM BS Yediyurappa just ahead of the cabinet meeting this afternoon, Jarkiholi claimed he was innocent.

A few days later, Dinesh Kallahalli said he would withdraw his police complaint against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, which had led to the latter's resignation as minister. The activist also said that he was hurt by the allegations of a Rs 5 crore deal, levelled by JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy.