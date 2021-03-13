Sex CD case: SIT raids three locations, quizzes five accused

Bengaluru: Intensifying probe into the purported sex tape case involving former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, a Special Investigation team (SIT) on Saturday raided houses of the five accused individuals who were arrested yesterday. According to reports, the five accused in the case handed over the alleged sex tape to social activist Dinesh Kallahalli.

The SIT carried out searches in accordance with the CrPc section 94, in a bid to expedite the identification of two more suspects in the case. Sources suggested that the two accused people in the case have strong political connections.

SIT is likely to issue a notice to social activist Dinesh Kallahalli who approached the city police commissioner to file a case against the minister. Kallahalli in his statement had said that a stranger gave him the CD at Cubbn park police. The person who gave the CD to Kanihalli is one of the arrested individuals in the case.

Kallahalli had withdrawn the case against the minister subsequent to bribe allegations against him. According to information, the SIT has collected significant information about the case. Search operations are also being carried out in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Karnataka government had constituted a SIT to conduct an inquiry into the persons who are responsible for the purported sex tape of Jarkiholi. On Tuesday, Jarkiholi had denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him, calling the CD 'fake'.

