Tharoor clarifies Congress stand on fisheries ministry

New Delhi: A picture is doing the rounds on Twitter where Union Minister Giriraj Singh can be seen whispering something in Congress leader Shahi Tharoor's ear.

Retweeting the photo, Tharoor said, "This is when I told Giriraj Singh that a Department of Fisheries in a larger Ministry of Animal Husbandry is not the same as a Ministry of Fisheries, which Congress and Rahul Gandhi have rightly been asking for."

Shashi Tharoor's retweet

It may be noted here that Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday attacked Rahul Gandhi over his comments on creating a separate fisheries ministry, saying the Congress leader should be "sent to school" so that he knows what ministries and departments exist under the central government.

"I have been hurt because of Rahul Gandhi's comments. On February 2, he had an unstarred question but after going to Puducherry and Kochi, (whether) he did not remember, I can not say... He said there is no fisheries department and ''if I come to power, I will have a separate ministry for fisheries''... I am raising a Constitutional issue," said Singh who is the minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

"Please send their leader (Gandhi) to school. Tell him what ministries, departments exist or else he will forget what ministries are there under the federal structure," Singh had said.

In a written response to Gandhi's question in the Lok Sabha on February 2, Singh's deputy Pratap Chandra Sarangi said in order to address the infrastructure requirement for the fisheries sector, the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying during 2018-19 was created with dedicated fund namely Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) with a total fund size of ₹ 7,522.48 crores.

Rahul Gandhi was also mocked for his comments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union ministers as well as BJP leaders who pointed out that the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying already existed.

Last month, Gandhi had talked about the need for a separate fisheries ministry.

(With inputs from PTI)