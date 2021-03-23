Tharoorosaurus author to sue app over 'speak English like Tharoor' ad

Hyderabad (Telangana): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is known for his unique grip on the English language has taken serious exception to a mobile app advertisement that has used his image and claimed to teach users to speak English like him.

The author of Tharoorosaurus took to Twitter expressing displeasure with the advertisement of by app titled 'Blackboard Radio (BBR)'.

"This has been drawn to my attention by many unwitting students who were misled by this app. I wish to make it clear that I have NO connection to this app &have NOT endorsed it in any way. I will take legal action to stop the misuse of my name & image for commercial purposes," he wrote on Twitter.

Tharoor's extraordinary grasp of English vocabulary had grabbed headlines after one of his tweets forced netizens to sift through dictionaries.

