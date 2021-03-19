Shia Council writes to Amit Shah seeking arrest of Wasim Rizvi

New Delhi: The All India Shia Council on Thursday accused Wasim Rizvi, former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Delhi, of breaking the country's Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb and added that he was not a Muslim. The Council in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanded his arrest.

In a meeting convened by the All India Shia Council, Wasim Rizvi was termed as an "enemy to the unity and integrity of the country". Shia Muslims and religious leaders unanimously ruled that Wasim Rizvi has gone beyond the purview of Islam by insulting a holy book like the Quran and should no longer be considered a Muslim nor should his work be considered a Muslim's work.

In protest against the petition filed by Wasim Rizvi in ​​the Supreme Court on Delhi's Shia Jama Masjid, Maulana Maqsood Kasami said, "We know that Wasim Rizvi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to remove 26 verses of the Quran. It will be rejected and a fine will be imposed."

He said that no changes can be made to any religious book or Vedas-Puranas.

The Shia clerics accused Wasim Rizvi of insulting the religious book and said that he had hurt the sentiments of crores of Muslims in the country and he should undergo trial and should be arrested with immediate effect.