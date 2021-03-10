Shiv Sena demands trial over death of MP Delker

New Delhi: Days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh submitted a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the suicide of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut on Wednesday demanded that the local Administration and Collector of the union territory (UT) should be sacked and tried for the same.

"Mohan Delkar, who sat in Parliament for 35 years, had to die by suicide because he was being harassed by the Administration & officers. If you read his suicide note, you'll find that he was harassed by Dadra & Nagar Haveli Administrator & officer," Raut said.

Shiv Sena MP demands trial of Dadra & Nagar Haveli admin over Mohan Delkar's death

The Shiv Sena MP added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has deputed Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to probe the matter.

Also read: Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel

In addition to this, in the lower house of assembly, Raut requested that the Prime Minister allows for the trial of local Administration and Collector under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Mumbai Police have also registered an FIR on charge of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Delkar (58), a seven-term MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found dead in a hotel in the Marine Drive area of south Mumbai on February 22.

The police registered the case under the charge of abetment to suicide and provisions of the Atrocities Act, the official said.

Also read: Case registered in MP Mohan Delkar suicide case

"The police had recovered a 15-page suicide note from Delkar's hotel room which was written in Gujarati," the official said adding the note mentioned some names.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the alleged suicide of Delkar.

Deshmukh said in the state Assembly that Delkar's suicide note stated that the Union Territory's administrator Praful Kheda Patel was harassing the MP.

Delkar''s wife and son met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Vidhan Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Later, talking to reporters, his son Abhinav Delkar claimed Patel "left no stone unturned to humiliate" the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Hiren's murder case turns political slug-fest in Maharashtra