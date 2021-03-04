Shiv Sena not to contest West Bengal polls

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has decided not to contest the West Bengal poll and stand in solidarity with Mamata Banerjee, said party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday. Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray have decided to support Didi and not to field candidates for West Bengal elections 2021.

The party, in a statement, said that Shiv Sena stands by Mamata Banerjee in her fight in the upcoming Bengal elections.

READ: 'Use of PM's photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code, should be removed'

Taking it to Twitter, Raut, who is also party's chief spokesperson, said, "A lot of people are curious to know whether Shivsena is contesting West Bengal Polls or not ? So here's the update after discussions with Party President Uddhav ji Thackeray.

Looking at the present scenario,it appears like a 'Didi Vs All' fight. All 'M's - Money, Muscle and Media are being used against 'M'amata Didi. Hence, Shivsena has decided not to Contest West Bengal polls & stand in solidarity with her. We wish Mamata Didi a 'roaring' success, 'cos we believe She is the real Bengal Tigress !!

Shiv Sena not to contest West Bengal polls

READ: Speculations of Sourav Ganguly attending PM's Brigade rally on Sunday fizzles out

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

READ: PM free to visit poll-bound Bengal 20 times or more: TMC