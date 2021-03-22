Child pleading at J&K battle site sparks debate

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said that a militant was killed in Jammu and Kashmir after he rejected an appeal by his wife and three-year-old son to surrender during a gun battle.

"As soon as we got inputs that militants are hiding in the area. We requested their relatives to persuade them to surrender but the militants continued to refuse. We were left with no option," a senior police official said.

In a video, the child and his mother are heard saying, "I miss you. Surrender and leave. They won't hurt you."

The militant Aquib Ahmed Malik who refused to surrender was killed in a gunfight minutes later in Munihal area in Shopian.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, netizens expressed displeasure over taking a child to the battle site.

"Children must not be used to make such appeals. It can leave lasting psychological damage on the child," Aman Singh Chinna, a senior journalist tweeted.

Another journalist Arvind Chauhan thought, "From a military perspective, they will use any means to get their job done peacefully, but on humanitarian terms, children should not have been part of this operation."

At least four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in the battle between terrorists and security forces on Monday.

